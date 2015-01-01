Home
114 West 3rd Street, Miller SD • PO Box 196, Miller SD 57362-0196
Serving the Hand County Area since 1882
To view this week’s full issue, click HERE to subscribe to the online edition.
Telephone: 605-853-3575 or 800-953-8491 (FAX 605-853-2478)
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Friday
The Miller Press Staff
Print Manager & Publisher: Mike Caviness
Billing & Subscriptions: Janet Kittelson
Advertising: Kim Sporrer
Reporter & Writer: Emily Lammers
Reporter & Writer: Will Page
Publication Design: Jaimi Lammers
Proofreading: Karen Steptoe
SUBSCRIPTIONS
$40.00 in Hand County
$50.00 elsewhere in South Dakota and the contiguous states.
$22.00 + postage in foreign countries.
$30.00 for the online edition
Prices include sales tax. All subscriptions are payable 2 weeks in advance. Local subscribers should receive their paper on Wednesday. If you don’t, please call.
Leave a Reply